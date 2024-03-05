How long will birthday boy Harry Maguire continue to be a Man United player?

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire celebrates his 31st birthday today, March 5th.

The England man’s time at United has been a turbulent one after signing for a record breaking £80 million from Leicester City in 2019.

After a solid start to his career at Old Trafford, the captain’s armband weighed heavy on Maguire, whose form nosedived after his first few months at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Maguire and persisted with the defender despite his lack of form but after Solskjaer’s sacking, his days looked numbered.

This was particularly the case as new coach Erik ten Hag identified the heart of his defence as an issue that needed fixing as a priority upon his arrival.

The signing of Lisandro Martinez underlined this and the Argentine formed a strong partnership with Raphael Varane in a successful season that Maguire largely watched from the sidelines.

Last summer saw Maguire stripped of the captaincy and placed up for sale but only West Ham United came in for the England man who, despite United accepting an offer, couldn’t agree personal terms.

Maguire has since regained his place in the United side due to the season-long absence of Martinez through injury.

The centre-back has performed diligently in this campaign but if United are to get closer to the top of the table, Maguire needs upgrading.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United’s intention to sign a top centre-back in the upcoming window and Maguire could well make way to fund the new arrival.

No doubt Maguire serves a purpose in certain situations and could very well provide a good few years service to a side who defend deep and protect their box but United are aiming to be more proactive.

With the need to squeeze the play and defend high with risk and reward at the top clubs, Maguire’s pace, or lack of, means he isn’t suited to high-octane, top level football.

All United fans will wish Harry many happy returns on his birthday, but it should be the last one he spends as a Manchester United player.