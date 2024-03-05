Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain emerge as frontrunners for Victor Osimhen’s signature



Manchester United’s feeble attempts at resistance were ended by Manchester City in the second half with the defending champions claiming a 3-1 win in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s deluded comments at the end of the game could not hide the fact that the gulf in class was there for all to see. The Red Devils can point to injuries but not showing any courage and just wilting under pressure has been a constant theme this season.

Apart from an eighth minute stunner, Marcus Rashford struggled throughout the game and even fluffed two presentable chances in the first half.

The Dutchman later revealed he was playing through the pain barrier at the Etihad and that is why he had to be taken off in the second half.

United’s striker woes

That is not great news considering Rasmus Hojlund’s muscle injury and with Anthony Martial also out, the manager has no other specialist option at his disposal.

He could play Amad Diallo, Scott McTominay or Omari Forson as a false nine but it is clear to see why the Dutchman has been begging for additions up front since the summer.

The Dane, who recently turned 21, is just in his first season at Old Trafford and there is far too much pressure on his young shoulders. He needs help in the summer.

According to The Independent, the 20-time English league champions could be set to return for last summer target Victor Osimhen, who is said to have a €110m release clause in his current contract.

It is still a huge amount of money and INEOS do have plans of recruiting young talents but the opportunity to bring in someone who has proven to be elite while being of the right profile in terms of age and tactical ability could be too good to turn down.

As Miguel Delaney makes it clear, Arsenal and Chelsea were said to be frontrunners but the changed landscape at United following INEOS’ arrival could swing things in United’s favour.

However, their main rival seems to be Paris Saint-Germain who are about to lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer. And they need a star up front who can smash in the goals. Who better than last season’s Serie A top-scorer?

INEOS’ entry could serve as catalyst for Osimhen chase

“Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are emerging as two of the main contenders to land the signature of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer, with both clubs keen to make different statements in the transfer market.

“Interest remains, particularly among Chelsea and Arsenal, but changed situations at both PSG and United mean they are set to become big challengers.”

The Nigerian has 13 goals and four assists this time around, not as impressive as last season, but Napoli have really struggled this time around but he remains their top scorer.

United certainly do need a lethal frontman but whether the new co-owners will agree to such an exorbitant spend will be interesting to see. Napoli are known for being lethal when it comes to extracting the best price for their stars.