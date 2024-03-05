Manchester United to approach Crystal Palace for Dougie Freedman this week



As seen from the capitulation at the hands of Manchester City, Manchester United certainly need help fixing the mess that has been left to rot and fester under the apathetic Glazers regime.

The recruitment has been a shambles, the club keeps lurking from one crisis to another and INEOS, who are officially 27.7 percent owners of the club, need to act fast to try and start on the front foot.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s initial thoughts all highlight his love for the club and how he wants to take this once-great institution back to the zenith of English football and work has already started behind-the-scenes.

For far too long, the club have paid over the odds for players who have subsequently been put up on huge wages only to be later discarded by the new boss who has found the star to be incompatible with his way of playing.

That is why the British billionaire’s first port of call has been to fix the structure at the club and they have already made headway.

Behind-the-scenes changes

Omar Berrada has been poached from City and is set to join as the new CEO in the summer. He is currently on gardening leave but is said to be already holding meetings.

The new minority stakeholders identified Dan Ashworth as the perfect candidate for the sporting director’s role and approached Newcastle United.

The Magpies are trying to act tough and are said to have no interest in giving up Ashworth unless a huge compensation package is agreed. Currently, the Newcastle director has been placed on gardening leave.

United are confident of getting both their targets and as per The Independent, their third Premier League raid will be for Dougie Freedman who has been identified as the new head of recruitment after his stellar job in the same role for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles usually do not stand in the way of player or staff should they choose to move up the ladder and this is not expected to be any different.

United want to get this sorted as because in case of complications for the aforementioned duo, Freedman is versatile enough to take charge for the time being.

There are other alternatives in place as well but INEOS are said to have been impressed with the way Freedman has transformed the Palace squad on a shoestring budget by accumulating players of immense value.

“Manchester United have identified Dougie Freedman as the top target for head of recruitment, with Crystal Palace braced for an official approach this week.

Freedman can fill up key positions in the interim

“Freedman’s broader experience may also aid the current situation, as United want this position to be filled and in work quickly due to the fact that both of the position’s superiors – prospective technical director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada – have been on gardening leave.

“United do naturally have alternative options for the position, but Freedman has stood out for meeting a number of requirements. He has been credited as a key figure in how Palace have maximised the considerable football catchment area of south London, helping to build a squad that has some of the most promising young talent in the Premier League.”

The Red Devils have already been linked with moves for highly-rated trio Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze while Joachim Andersen and Cheick Doucoure have also been on the radar of top sides.

Palace will reportedly offer an improved deal to Freedman and then the former Palace and Nottingham Forest manager will make up his own mind.