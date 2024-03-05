Michael Owen could foresee Erik ten Hag failing at Manchester United despite strong first season



Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United tenure has unravelled in a spectacular manner and he has been losing his fan credit in the bank with every bad performance.

It is a far cry from the events of last season, where he ended the club’s trophy drought and steered it back into the Champions League.

Many fans thought they had finally found the right manager to lead them into a new era but this season has put rest to those claims, surprising many.

Count Michael Owen out of the list of people who are shocked and were dreaming of a successful future under the Dutchman after the end of last season.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person hosted by Betideas, I asked Owen how he saw Ten Hag’s tenure unfolding amid the euphoria of the first season.

Owen said that despite their good results last season, he saw something in that team that told him that they were overachieving massively.

He said: “I don’t think my eyes lie to me. Even though they got to a cup final, and won another, they were really poor in Europe, for example. Visually, they were not a very convincing team.”

A criticism that has been levelled at Ten Hag partly stems from the fact that the fans are looking for reasons behind this collapse and the manager’s “new” philosophy of aggressive pressing has been deemed the culprit.

Michael Owen doesn’t subscribe to that theory, saying they haven’t changed much.

He said: “I don’t think they have changed an awful lot. I still watch them and don’t think anything different than what I did in months and years gone by.

“On paper, they had an OK season but I wouldn’t think many fans would be happy about what they were watching.”

Owen’s theory, different from the prevailing consensus, arguably makes sense too, as even last season, as soon as the injury bug hit United, their performances nosedived, particularly after the Carabao Cup win at the start of 2023.

Still, by that time, United had built up a lot of momentum which carried them through to the end of the season. However, the injury situation has been dire this season and it feels like Ten Hag is on the brink.

Owen predicted doom for the Dutchman’s career at Old Trafford, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new regime spreading their legs at the club.

He said: “To be as successful as Sir Jim has been, you’ve got to be able to make big decisions.

“I would be surprised if Ten Hag is the manager next season. At the moment, the only thing is that there is a lack of massive standout candidates who can take over, especially with other big clubs also having a vacancy, like Liverpool and Bayern Munich, for example.”

United have been linked to names like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Antonio Conte, and Roberto de Zerbi, to name a few but to Owen’s point, there are certain asterisks next to every name.

There is no clear choice as there was when United were choosing between Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2023.

Perhaps this will give Ten Hag a longer leash to press home his credentials till the end of the season at least, but patience could quickly run thin if results continue to deteriorate, bringing Owen’s prediction to fruition.

