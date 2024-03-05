Real Madrid rule themselves out of Jeremie Frimpong race

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled themselves out of the signing of Manchester United’s long-term right back target, Jeremie Frimpong, in what would be a welcome boost for the side from Old Trafford.

Ever since Erik ten Hag was announced as manager of the Red Devils back in 2022, he has been linked to right back options such as Denzel Dumfries and Frimpong.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been instrumental in the sensational season that the Germans are enjoying under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

The Dutch international has an outstanding 10 goals and 10 assists this season. For context, no Manchester United player is close to 20 goal contributions this season, with Bruno Fernandes being the nearest with 16 (seven goals and nine assists).

Despite a strong comeback season from Diogo Dalot this year, where he claims to be in the form of his life and blossoming under Ten Hag’s tactics, reports of a new full back have never quite died down.

The future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still very much up in the air and at once stage it looked like he could be signing a new deal, interest has reportedly cooled and there is a much stronger chance he may end up departing the club.

Consequently, recent reports have suggested that United will look to bring in Dumfries or Frimpong to replace him.

Defensa Central claim that the Red Devil’s job may have gotten a little easier in that regard.

The outlet reports that Real Madrid are already planning for next season and “no signing will finally be made on the right side (of defence).

“The good performance of Dani Carvajal, despite his failure at Mestalla, and the apt level that Lucas Vázquez is demonstrating, have been two factors for the side’s sports management team to decide that no transfer will be carried out”.

“Jeremie Frimpong will have to wait. The right back that the team likes is Jeremie Frimpong. He is playing a key role in Xabi Alonso’s team, which leads the Bundesliga”.

“In the capital of Spain they are keeping an eye on him and it is not ruled out that he could end up signing in the future. His contract ends in 2028, but a call from Real could change everything. Of course, for the moment he will have to wait to receive it”.

As is common practice amongst newspapers and online outlets dealing with Real Madrid or Barcelona, there is the assumption that every player will run over hot coals to get the chance to play for one of their clubs.

If the Spanish giants fail to act this summer, it is almost certain that the full back will have moved elsewhere.

Despite signing a new long term contract in October last year, it is widely expected that he will move in this summer window.

Moreover, United have been interested in the player for a very long time and Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal have also shown interest in adding the Dutchman to their defences.