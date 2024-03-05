Representatives of several managers approach Man United to express interest in Erik ten Hag’s job



The agents and representatives of multiple managers have reportedly contacted Manchester United to express their interest in succeeding Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is currently under intense pressure following United’s 11th league loss of the campaign at the hands of Manchester City.

A Phil Foden brace and a late Erling Haaland goal sealed the Red Devils’ fate at the Etihad and piled further misery on the Dutchman.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the players expect Ten Hag to be sacked at the end of the campaign.

It’s believed that the 54-year-old has secretly admitted to his close confidants that he has not been given guarantees about his future and there is a chance he could be relieved of his duties.

There is a feeling that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may want to kickstart his era at Old Trafford on a new slate, with a new manager at the helm.

In recent days, United have been linked to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Zinedine Zidane, Simone Inzaghi and Graham Potter.

According to ESPN, plenty of other managers have also reached out to confirm their availability for the prestigious role.

The newspaper states, “Manchester United have been approached by representatives of several managers believing that Erik ten Hag could be removed from his post before the start of next season, sources have told ESPN.”

“Ten Hag has been fully involved in planning for the summer — both in terms of identifying transfer targets and organising the pre-season tour of the United States — but a source has told ESPN the 54-year-old has been given no formal guarantee by new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe or his team that he will be in charge next season.”

“It has prompted approaches from out-of-work managers and others who are currently in jobs to find out whether there will be a vacancy.”

“United, according to sources, have taken on board information about what different coaches have planned for the future, and what other interest there is in acquiring their services, but there have been no formal discussions with any candidates.”

Rob Dawson adds that Ten Hag has been told a Champions League finish is crucial for the club as it would go a long way in helping to comply with profit and sustainability requirements.

The 20-time English champions are currently 11 points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in fourth position.

Ten Hag’s United contract is set to expire in 2025.

