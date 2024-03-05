Shea Lacey rumoured to return from injury in time for Manchester Derby



Manchester United’s Shea Lacey is rumoured to have returned to full fitness ahead of this weekend’s big clash for the u18s.

The 16-year-old has been out injured for the past four months, last featuring in October’s 0-6 win over Leeds United.

The news comes just in time for the u18s Manchester Derby on Saturday as United face a tough test to remain unbeaten in the league.

Twitter user @AcademyScoop posted “Exclusive: #MUFC starlet Shea Lacey is set to make his long-awaited return from injury in time for Saturday’s under-18 Manchester derby.”

“The sixteen-year-old winger recommenced light training on grass in early January and has made good progress towards full fitness since.”

The young winger also recently posted on Instagram hinting at his return coming soon.

In what is likely to be the toughest remaining match in the season, the magical skills of Lacey could play a huge part.

Prior to his injury, Lacey had two goals and four assists in eight appearances this season.

An extremely skilled dribbler, Lacey has the ability to turn a match on its head in a matter of seconds with his low centre of gravity and ability to twist and turn away from challenges.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture during Lacey’s absence with a 1-0 victory at Carrington.

A win on the weekend will all but clinch the Premier League North title for United, currently leading the league by 13 points over City who have two games in hand.

This Saturday’s league encounter won’t be the last between the City rivals though, as the two clubs will face off in the u18s Premier League Cup final.

It marks the perfect time for Lacey’s return as Adam Lawrence’s u18s side look to secure the Premier League and Premier League Cup double.

