The reason why Man United’s Dan Gore has not been playing for Port Vale on loan



Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore has not been playing for Port Vale on loan due to an injury he picked up early into his temporary spell at the League One club.

In January, United confirmed that Gore had sealed a loan move to Port Vale in search of senior football and first-team minutes.

He was the subject of heavy interest from teams across the football pyramid but ultimately, Port Vale emerged victors in the race to secure his services until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, Gore has not been able to have the desired impact for the Valiants. The Peoples Person suggested how many of the loan spells for the club’s youngsters have not gone well.

He sustained an injury as soon as he signed for the club and has since been in recovery as he aims to make a return to action.

The Manchester Evening News reveals, “Manchester United youngster Dan Gore is currently unavailable for selection on loan at Port Vale due to an injury.”

“The Manchester Evening News understand the initial assessment of Gore’s injury indicated he would be out for a month and he’s believed to have picked up the problem in a narrow defeat against Portsmouth on January 27, which means he should be close to a return to action.”

“Sources have indicated Gore has stayed at Port Value during his recovery and he’s not returned to Carrington, which is sometimes an option for United loanees who pick up an injury.”

The 19-year-old has not been named in any of Port Vale’s matchday squads since he was injured against Portsmouth.

While ruled out of action, his side made a managerial change.

Gore was signed by Andy Crosby, who was relieved of his duties after a run of dismal results. Darren Moore is now the manager of Port Vale.

The Vale Park outfit currently lie in 22nd place in the league with just 32 points gained after 34 matches played.

Gore was handed his senior United debut by Ten Hag earlier this term against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

