Manchester United women’s team rally together despite staff overhaul and INEOS audit

by Zoe Hodges
The high turnover of staff at Manchester United Women is causing concern among the players.

According to a report published by The Athletic, some players felt unsettled by the high turnover of staff which began to make an impact on the squad last summer.

As the team struggles to keep pace with the top three, drifting nine points from third place Arsenal and 12 points from league leaders Chelsea, the absence of assistant Martin Ho is perhaps the most noticeable after last season’s success.

He was described by The Athletic as ‘the driving force behind the women’s team’ and United took their time to find a replacement.

Furthermore, the women’s head physio, Ibrahim Kerem, left the women’s team to work for the men’s team.

This is not uncommon within the sport though as in general, men’s physios get paid more than women’s.

However, along with Kerem, in the last 12 months, the club have lost the first team’s performance nutritionist and doctor with the interim head of physio also expected to leave in the next few weeks as the club looks for a replacement until the end of the season.

A former employee told The Athletic that many staff did not have line managers and no one knew who to turn to if they were frustrated or unhappy.

The club say they are putting in place additional support for players and staff as expectation grows on the women’s team to deliver.

However, over the last couple of years, they have invested in certain areas of the women’s and girl’s academy team, creating permanent positions in analytics, operations, recruitment, medical and player care.

The article, penned by Charlotte Harpur, does go on to say that there is a brilliant connection among the players who are said to be supportive of each other.

INEOS’ arrival and subsequent planned audit of the women’s team will further reveal cracks in the structure behind the scenes of the team but surely will lead to a more permanent fix going forward.

