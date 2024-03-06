Casemiro’s departure could intensify Manchester United’s interest in João Neves

With Rasmus Hojlund absent, Erik ten Hag fielded a lineup with four midfielders against Manchester City on Sunday.

However, for the best part of 90 minutes at the Etihad, Manchester United seemed as if they were playing with a man short in the middle of the park, as the Red Devils lethargically chased City players in hopes of having a feel of the ball.

At the full-time whistle, the hosts ended the game with 73% possession, which underlined their sheer dominance in the 3-1 derby triumph.

Had United midfielders displayed more energy out of possession and composure with the ball at their feet, they could’ve hurt City more and made their players chase the ball, for a change.

In particular, Casemiro was once again chasing shadows and did little to help his side evade pressure when he had the ball. It has been apparent all season that the 32-year-old is no longer the same midfield force who had shielded Real Madrid’s backline on his own.

It’d be best for everyone to cut ties with the Brazilian come the end of the season. Fortunately for United, the player has some suitors in the transfer market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs from Saudi Arabia are keeping an eye on the five-time Champions League winner. He added that around October of 2023, “some calls to intermediaries” took place to understand his situation.

It remains to be seen if they will return and make a proposal for him this summer.

In the same report, the Italian journalist shed light on United’s search for a midfield replacement. It is claimed that the Premier League giants have scouted Benfica wonderkid João Neves.

The 19-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in European football, having impressed several clubs with his midfield exploits in the Liga Portugal as well as the Champions League.

Neves is an electric presence in the middle of the park, and someone who doesn’t shy away from asking for the ball in any situation.

His release clause is set at €120m, and as per Romano, Benfica will insist on the release clause being triggered.

Manchester City are also thought to be monitoring his situation, but so far, no club has knocked on Benfica’s door to start a negotiation. As things stand, the race for his signature remains open.

Replacing Casemiro with someone like Neves, who’s comfortable playing as the deepest midfielder, could potentially take United’s midfield pivot to the next level. Having said that, it’s tough to see INEOS spend €120m on signing just one player this summer amid financial fair play concerns.