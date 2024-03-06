Harry Kane unlikely to move back to the Premier League this summer



Scoring goals has been a problem for Manchester United this season with the Red Devils being the lowest scorers among the top 12 Premier League sides while also having a negative goal difference.

Rasmus Hojlund’s recent injury has hit them hard, with Erik ten Hag’s side losing two out of three in the Dane’s absence while generally looking very poor going forward.

Despite a Manchester Derby stunner, Marcus Rashford has not looked like his old self when playing up front while Anthony Martial’s United career seems to be drawing to a close.

The Denmark international had scored in six consecutive games before his injury and had begun to justify why the club decided to splurge £64 million for a player so young.

Kane talks

However, Ten Hag has ended up overworking the 21-year-old due to lack of options and the club need to address this issue going forward.

INEOS, who are the new minority stakeholders, have plans in place and The Peoples Person recently relayed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s fascination of bringing back Harry Kane to England.

It is well-known that the 20-time English league champions were after the Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer only for Daniel Levy’s obstinate stance of not strengthening a direct rival preventing United from getting their man.

The England captain ended up moving to Bayern Munich for an initial £86.4 million where he has continued his amazing goalscoring record.

The 30-year-old is Bayern’s leading scorer with 33 goals in as many games while he is also the joint top-scorer in this year’s Champions League.

Rumours swatted aside

The Spurs legend is said to be open to a return to the Premier League but as TeamTalk revealed in their report, a return in 2024 has been termed as “stupid news” by German sources.

The only way Kane can return to England is if somebody decides to pay more than what the current Bundesliga champions paid for his services.

Levy is said to have included a first refusal option his Kane’s contract which means the Lilywhites can match any offer Bayern receive for their star striker. But such an exorbitant spend on a 30-year-old might not be everyone’s cup of tea/

“The prospect of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane returning to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea is unlikely, TEAMtalk can reveal.

“Sources in Germany have played down the reports about a potential return to England for Kane this summer and described it as “stupid news”, while the possibility of a move in 2025 is a unknown at this stage.

“The stance from sources on the English side is similar, although there is a belief Kane would be open to a return to the Premier League.

2024 move looks difficult

“Bayern are happy with their major signing from last year and would only consider a sale should they receive a fee above what they paid.”

While Kane has been right on the money since his summer move, Bayern have been lacklustre to say the least and are currently 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen who seem to be running away with the league title at the moment.

The Bavarian giants also suffered a shock exit at the hands of third-tier Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal and are in real danger of going trophyless at the end of the campaign.

The Champions League remains their only hope with the Englishman scoring a brace on Tuesday to inspire his new club to a a 3-1 win on aggregate in their Round of 16 tie against Lazio.