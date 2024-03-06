Harry Maguire pushing through pain barrier to try and be fit for Everton clash



Manchester United’s injury curse has returned with a vengeance and things look even worse after the Manchester derby capitulation on Sunday.

Despite an eighth minute stunner, Marcus Rashford struggled throughout the rest of the game and spurned two presentable opportunities. He had to be subbed off early in the second half which many attributed to his overall poor performance.

Jonny Evans was almost imperious in the first half and held his own against Erling Haaland but had to be taken off at the same time.

Manager Erik ten Hag later revealed both played with injuries and he hoped they could recover in time for Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash against Everton.

Injury woes

Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to be available while Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw could be out for the season with the Dutchman struggling to pick a stable back four in each passing game.

But as The Daily Mail revealed, Harry Maguire, who had to sit out the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie and the Manchester City game, is trying his best in order to be available for the game against the Toffees.

The former skipper is said to be willing to play through the pain barrier in order to give his manager another option for the game. Ten Hag had to call upon academy star Willy Kambwala for the second half of the Manchester Derby.

“But there is good news regarding Harry Maguire. Confidential understands the 30-year-old is pushing through the pain barrier to try and make a return to the side after missing the last two matches through injury.

“United’s defence has been badly affected by injury this season and Maguire’s return would bring about a timely boost with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrrell Malacia long-term absentees on the left side of the back-line.

“Harry Maguire’s return to the fold would be timely after Jonny Evans picked up injury in the Manchester derby. Maguire has missed the last two games for the club.

Wants to be available

“Maguire is to be monitored as the week progresses, and while there is no firm timeframe yet on when he is hoping to make a return, it is understood the issue is not a serious one.”

The England international has started 19 games this season, as compared to 16 last term and he has jumped up the pecking order after impressing the former Ajax coach with his resilience and ability to fight adversity.

Maguire came close to being sold last summer and had been heavily criticised on social media but has fought back to reclaim his spot in the starting line-up.

His future, however, remains up in the air but his intention of trying to be available when the chips are down will no doubt please Ten Hag.