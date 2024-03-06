Jamaica Head Coach confirms he talks with Mason Greenwood over international representation



Mason Greenwood’s good form for Getafe this season has brought him back from the doldrums of being unwanted.

Last summer, Manchester United, after a U-turn with less-than-ideal optics, were just eager to get their hands off of Greenwood and sent him to Getafe.

Fast forward six months, and not only is the player reportedly wanted by multiple clubs across Europe, but the demand for him on the international scene seems to be growing too.

Of course, it remains unlikely that Greenwood ever plays for England, also a part of the reason why United were so quick to send him off since the opposition to his potential reinstatement was deafening.

However, that does not mean Greenwood’s international career is done, not if Jamaica have their way.

Heimir Hallgrimsson, the Head Coach of Jamaica, has revealed that he has spoken to the on-loan Getafe forward about a potential switch to the Caribbean nation.

Greenwood is eligible to represent Jamaica through his father, Andrew, while his solitary cap for England means he’s eligible for a switch under FIFA regulations.

Hallgrimsson said that he wants the best players to play for the national team and since charges against the player have been dropped, there is no reason to doubt him.

In perhaps the most unequivocal support of the player to date, the Head Coach said the player has suffered a lot of “trauma” coming back and said people who have “sinned” themselves should not “throw the first stone”.

He said: “I would love to have him in my team. Like all coaches, I would like to have the best players in our team.

“I just look at the person. I think what he has gone through in the year and a half since it happened is worse than I can imagine, being in the press and on social media. I can only imagine what he has been going through. The case went through stages and the case was dropped, so it’s not up to me or anyone else to judge him on that.

“It was no less a person than Jesus Christ who said, those who are without sin should throw the first stone. Whatever happened, everybody at least deserves a second chance. And he knows that all eyes are on him.

“It’s a big pressure and I am happy for the player that he is coming back because it is probably a trauma. It’s difficult to come (back) from, so I give him my support at least. He must have a strong mentality to start to play again and start to play so well.”

Greenwood would undoubtedly appreciate these words but a return to the international scene is likely to be very low down on his list of priorities.

A crucial summer awaits for both, Greenwood and United, especially after Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to close the door on his potential return at Old Trafford.

