Manchester United open contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo



The Manchester derby thrashing was just another lowlight in a season filled with them for Manchester United and the future of manager Erik ten Hag is on shaky ground.

A top four place currently looks beyond them while the FA Cup could be the best chance at qualifying for Europe but Liverpool stand in their way in the quarterfinals.

Injuries have derailed the season to some extent while the Dutchman’s style of playing has also contributed majorly to such a poor season after a promising debut campaign in England.

The only silver lining has been the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, who the former Ajax boss turned to during a bad phase and he ended up repaying the manager’s faith.

Mainoo’s dream debut season

He is now one of the first names on the team-sheet and has even found a place in the first team dressing room and this is just the start for the extremely highly-rated 18-year-old.

The England U19 international is already the subject of an international tug-of-war between England and Ghana and murmurs of a surprise call-up for the Euros is gaining steam.

The academy ace has already doubled his wages since his status as a first team regular and his current deal is valid until 2027.

But United want to reward him for his progress and amid interest in his services from the likes of Barcelona, the 20-time English league champions are eager to tie him down for good.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United have already opened contract talks and they are expected to progress further in the summer.

“Manchester United have opened talks to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract in recognition of the youngster’s growing importance to the first team.

Casemiro-Mainoo connection

“The midfielder will receive a wage increase if he signs a new deal. Movement in negotiations for a new contract is expected in the summer, although Mainoo is understood to be focussed on his football and keeping his feet on the ground.”

Midfield partner Casemiro has already praised his young teammate’s potential and the feeling seems to be mutual with regards to admiration for the five-time Champions League winner.

“A source has told the MEN that Mainoo ‘loves to play with Casemiro’ because the Brazilian’s defensive discipline gives him the licence to take up more advanced positions.”

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian continues to partner Mainoo in the upcoming campaign or if INEOS decide to move on from him. For now, the duo need to step up to ensure the best possible end to a disappointing campaign.