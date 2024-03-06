Manchester United want both Jason Wilcox and Dougie Freedman



Manchester United crumbled in front of a much superior Manchester City and the 1-3 defeat only served to emphasise the gulf in class that exists between the two sides currently.

Manager Erik ten Hag went on to claim after the game that his team played well which could not be further from the truth. INEOS, the new co-owners, have a lot of work to do if City are to be knocked off their perch anytime soon.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has worked quickly since his minority stake was ratified with Omar Berrada set to join as the CEO from Manchester City in the summer.

Dan Ashworth is set to become the new sporting director but Newcastle have been adamant in their attempts at not letting the former Brighton chief join without a hefty compensation package.

Two targets not one

If problems persist with the Magpies regarding the tenure of the gardening leave, Dougie Freedman could come in and with his versatility, could plug multiple gaps in the structure for the time being.

That is what The Peoples Person relayed while also claiming that an official approach is likely to be made to Crystal Palace this week.

Now HITC Football have claimed that the former Nottingham Forest manager is not the only remaining target as the Red Devils also want to bring in Southampton’s Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox is expected to come in as the technical director with Darren Fletcher currently occupying said role. The Southampton official’s position will include overview of the club’s academy.

SAF’s recommendation

Ratcliffe, since coming in, is said to have spoken to legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who has reportedly recommended Freedman’s name to INEOS. Both were neighbours at one stage.

“United are still keen on bring in Wilcox alongside Freedman, HITC understands. Southampton’s Wilcox is being lined up for a technical director role with an overview of the club’s academy.

“HITC understands that Freedman has been recommended to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS – United’s new minority owners – by Sir Alex Ferguson.”

Wilcox’s eye for talent has been explained in detail here while Freedman’s claim to fame at Palace includes stockpiling talents such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi despite operating on a shoestring budget.