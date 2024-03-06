Manchester United will compete in “prestigious” SuperCupNI once again this summer

Manchester United are once again heading back to Northern Ireland this summer to take part in the SuperCupNI.

The tournament, hosted every summer in July, is one of the most famous youth tournaments in the world and is often attended by some of the biggest teams across the globe.

The Northern Ireland Milk Cup (as it was formerly known) “was established in 1983 and quickly progressed to become one of the most prestigious youth football tournaments in Europe, if not the world”.

One team that has always taken the competition very seriously is Manchester United and it is one of the numerous reasons that the Mancunian club enjoys such tremendous and fiercely loyal support across the country.

Numerous Red Devils who have gone on to become global superstars have taken part in the tournament.

David Beckham, Paul Scholes, the Neville brothers and Marcus Rashford are only some of the many players United have sent over in recent times.

Recently, teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo was also a winner in 2019 when he represented the Red Devils in the summer youth tournament.

💫 Star boy Kobbie Mainoo does it again for Manchester United #mufc 📸 2019 / 2024 pic.twitter.com/zVC11oUkPg — SuperCupNI ⚽️🏆 (@SuperCupNI) February 1, 2024

The Belfast Newsletter has confirmed that once again, “the long term supporters of the tournament”, will “have their sights set on reclaiming the Premier crown, 10 years after their last success”.

“SuperCupNI chairperson Victor Leonard said United’s commitment to the tournament is further evidence on how well regarded the competition is at Old Trafford”.

“Our friendship with Manchester United dates right back to when Bertie Peacock first encouraged Sir Alex Ferguson to send a team to the tournament and since then we have witnessed some of the future stars at Old Trafford star at the tournament”.

“I know from the conversations we have with Academy Director Nick Cox and his colleague, Academy Player Liaison Officer, Dave Bushell how integral the tournament is to the club as they look to provide the best possible opportunities and experiences for the next generation of stars at the club”.

“The Premier section this summer will be hotly contested and we are incredibly excited at the high quality entrants we have secured!”

The 2024 tournament will take place from the 21st-26th July, and many fans from across the province will be eagerly anticipating who will be the next Beckham or Mainoo to make the jump from the playing fields of Ballymena or Coleraine to the hallowed turf of Old Trafford.