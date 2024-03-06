Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace exploring replacements for defensive star as Man United circle



Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring options to replace defender Marc Guehi who is looking increasingly likely to leave amidst heavy interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Reinforcing the defensive department is understood to be a high-priority issue for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ahead of the summer transfer window.

This season, injuries to key members of the backline have played a huge part in preventing United from attaining a consistent run of results and performances.

All the defenders on the club’s payroll except Diogo Dalot have been injured at one or more points in the campaign.

At the moment, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are all on the sidelines.

There are also question marks over the fitness of Jonny Evans after Erik ten Hag confirmed the veteran played through the pain barrier during the defeat against Manchester City.

Alongside Guehi, the Red Devils have also been linked to Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) and Leny Yoro (Lille) just to mention a few names.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United could go head-to-head with Liverpool for the services of the Palace star.

Incoming sporting director at Old Trafford, Dan Ashworth, is thought to be a fan of Guehi and was plotting to take him to St James’ Park.

It’s entirely possible that Ashworth could now pursue the Englishman, this time for United.

According to The Telegraph, Oliver Glasner’s side are firmly aware of the mounting interest in Guehi and are already planning for life without him.

“Crystal Palace are compiling a list of centre-back targets for the summer transfer window, Telegraph Sport understands, in another sign that England international Marc Guéhi is likely to leave the club.”

“Palace are understood to be showing early interest in central defenders in European leagues, with targets currently being lined up for potential summer moves.”

“The expectation is that Guéhi will cost more than the £50 million fee – a club-record sale – that took Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Palace to Manchester United in 2019.”

“United’s interest could depend on whether proposed sporting director Dan Ashworth, an admirer of Guéhi, is appointed at Old Trafford in time for the summer window.”

The newspaper adds that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also admirers of the 23-year-old.

This summer will see Guehi have two years remaining on his Selhurst Park deal, which means it could be Palace’s last chance to demand for a significant fee for their star man.

