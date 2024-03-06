Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he did not choose Bruno Fernandes as club captain



Manchester United succumbed to a much superior Manchester City 1-3 on Sunday with the result only emphasising the gulf in quality that exists between the two teams currently.

Marcus Rashford actually gave the visitors the lead after a stunning long-range strike from a wonderful bit of play from skipper Bruno Fernandes in the build-up.

The Portuguese was given a free role and while it was a difficult evening for the team, the Portuguese never gave up and kept nagging away.

While it did not bear fruits in the Manchester derby, his persistence did pay off in United’s previous game against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup where he registered an assist for a 90th minute winner from Casemiro.

Bruno, the skipper

The Portugal international’s stint as captain has not been too lucky for his team but his hard work can never be discounted. It is something that an under-pressure Rashford can learn from.

The former Sporting Lisbon star took the armband from Harry Maguire in the summer and has constantly lead from the front with his performances while also never missing a game due to injury.

He understands the weight of the famous red shirt and his passion is easily discernible. But that often times, leads to trouble with the referees and opposition players.

He was targeted by Forest and even the subject of violent conduct from Felipe in the FA Cup tie but the referee never bothered to book the offender.

His injury was mocked by Fulham on social media which prompted Ten Hag to demand an apology which refused to be forthcoming.

During his appearance on Overlap, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the attacking midfielder and whether he showed an inclination for the captain’s armband during his time.

The Norwegian had brought him to the club and managed to wring out the two most productive seasons in terms of goals in the 29-year-old’s career but never gave him the captaincy.

Ole on captaincy

It was clear back then as well that he did care a lot for the club but Solskjaer was wary of Fernandes’ reputation getting in the way.

“I knew Bruno Fernandes had captain qualities when I was manager at Manchester United,” he said.

“He’s got the personality and quality – but he knows and I’ve told him – that he’s too passionate at times and he loses a bit of control. I loved Harry Maguire as a captain, he was the leader in that group for me when I was at the club.”

Fans will remember Fernandes coming to Solskjaer’s rescue after the game against Watford which would signal the end of the Treble winner’s managerial stint at Old Trafford.

It was a sensible call but Fernandes has always led from the front on the pitch and given Maguire’s stock dropping last season, it was only a matter of time before the armband was given to the Portuguese star.