Rio Ferdinand urges Paul Pogba to speak out after drug ban

Rio Ferdinand has urged former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, to speak up now if he is truly innocent of the charges against him, which have seen him banned from football for four years.

The Juventus midfielder has had a nightmarish last two years as injury had prevented him from only playing 12 times for the Serie A side since his move back to Italy from United in the summer of 2022.

The Frenchman has also had to deal with numerous issues off the pitch such as legal problems with his brother and disputes over money.

Furthermore, the 2018 World Cup winner was charged after he had been found to have failed a drugs test in relation to the amount of testosterone in his body.

The situation darkened substantially for the former United academy product as he was found guilty of said charges and was banned from football for four years last week.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. pic.twitter.com/1BsdRmijOq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024

The former United number six reacted to the news by describing himself as “sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me”.

He went on to stress his innocence and stated, “as a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against”.

The French star has also vowed to appeal the decision.

Speaking on his VIBE with FIVE YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand has offered some advice to the 30 year old.

The pundit can understand the French midfielder’s position better than most as he was suspended for eight months when he failed to attend a drugs test in 2004.

The legendary defender claimed, “I am well placed to sit here and chat about this because I have been through this. I am not going to jump in straight away and say he is guilty as I have been in this position and I know Paul, I need to hear from him and see some facts”.

“I was told by my lawyers and the club, let the lawyers deal with it and let it run its course and hope they do the right thing by you. If I had my time again and I was Paul Pogba now and I’m innocent, I’m chatting, I’m telling the people this is what happened”.

“I think he needs to speak – whether they think it messes up the court case or not – they have given him a four-year ban, I don’t think it will be two if he appeals because these people will want to make sure they get their amount of blood. He has to look after himself here.”

The entire footballing world will await with bated breath to see what happens next in regard to one of football’s most recognisable stars.