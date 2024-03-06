Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth has fallen by over £1.5bn in the last 12 months

Manchester United’s new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has seen his net worth fall by more than £1.5bn.

The INEOS owner has had his name thrown into the limelight the last year as he began the process of trying to buy Manchester United.

After a lengthy process, the Englishman finally came out on top and INEOS were named the new part owners alongside the Glazers on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe has already been busy holding interviews outlining his vision for the club and has set about building a new footballing structure at Old Trafford.

Omar Berrada has been whisked away from rivals Manchester City to become the club’s new CEO and they have already tempted Dan Ashworth to join the INEOS revolution from Newcastle to become the club’s new sporting director.

It was relayed yesterday that Ratcliffe has set his sights on Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman to become the club’s new head of recruitment and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox to be the new technical director.

However, in what must have been a euphoric last few months for Ratcliffe, there has been some bad news.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, United’s new owner has seen his worth slip by over £1.5billion and is now below Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke.

The Ineos petrochemicals chief ranks 110th on the list with an overall worth of £13.87bn following his purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club.

Bloomberg’s tracker shows a loss of £1.52bn in Ratcliffe’s overall worth over the last 12 months, which has seen him tumble eight positions down the list.

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos is top of the chart with a mind-blowing total net worth of £157bn, having just edged out Elon Musk on £156bn.

United fans should not be too worried however, as the Failsworth-born United fan has stated that making money is not his key concern at United and his only target is to return the club to their former glories.

The Daily Mail report that United now have some of the wealthiest backers in the league with “the combined wealth of the Glazer family and Ratcliffe estimated at around the £22bn mark”.

“This places them second on the list of the wealthiest owners of Premier League clubs behind the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund [PIF], who own Newcastle along with RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners”.