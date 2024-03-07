Amad Diallo ranks Lisandro Martinez as toughest Manchester United player to train against

Manchester United winger, Amad Diallo, has named the toughest opponent to train against at the club.

The 21 year old has had a frustrating season to date where he started the season injured due to a problem he picked up while playing on the club’s summer tour of the United States.

The former Atalanta winger has only managed to make three appearances for the Red Devils this season in spite of returning from his injury woes before the end of last year.

The Ivory Coast international had a very different season last year where he scored 14 goals in 42 games for Sunderland as they almost made it back into the Premier League.

The starlet has been speaking to the club’s official website and gave his insight into training at Carrington.

When asked about who the hardest opponent to face in training is, it probably comes as no surprise to United fans to what his answer was.

“Licha [is the most difficult player to face in training],” the young winger says.

“He’s very strong in the training. For him, the training is like the Champions League final.

“He never trains easy, he goes stronger, so it’s harder to train against him.”

The winger has also praised the influence the Argentine had on him when they were both out injured recently.

“Lisandro Martinez helped me a lot because he was injured also. Every time, when we are at training, he spoke with me and said: ‘It’s nothing, Amad. Keep training hard’.”

It has also been relayed recently by The Peoples Person that the Old Trafford dressing room is a much quieter place without the World Cup winning centre back and that he has quickly become one of the main leaders behind closed doors, as well as on the pitch for the Red Devils.

The former Ajax defender enjoyed a successful first season where he played 45 times, forming a solid partnership with Raphael Varane. However, injury has limited the player to pulling on the red shirt just 10 times this campaign.

The last 12 months have been injury plagued as he picked up a metatarsal fracture against Sevilla in April last year that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Furthermore, this year he suffered a foot injury in September that kept him out for 105 days.

After just getting back from his injury woes in January, United’s number six frustratingly picked up a knee injury against West Ham at the start of February and will likely be out until the end of this month.

Amad and all United fans surely cannot wait to see “the butcher” back in training and ready to help lead the team to an unlikely FA Cup victory and top four finish.