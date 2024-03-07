Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for Nico Williams



Chelsea have been closely monitoring Manchester United target Nico Williams after considering a move for the Spaniard last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer guru reveals the London club are “following” Williams’ progress at Athletic Club, who was “on their list” if they were unable to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City last year.

The 21-year-old has scored three time in La Liga this season, while providing six assists in twenty-two appearances.

It is in the art of dribbling where Williams is most impressive, however.

The Spaniard ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive carries and 97th for successful take-ons. He averages 2.9 dribbles per game – second only to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. Williams has also won the most penalties in La Liga this season (3).

At 21 years of age, Nico Williams has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in Spain for Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club: -3 penalties won (most in La Liga) -2.9 successful dribbles per game (second to Vinícius at 3.0).@JJMont3ro on Nico: https://t.co/v3zhqfDfOp pic.twitter.com/5w77otQIQr — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) January 23, 2024

Athletic, managed by Ernesto Valverde, are currently in 5th place, five points off Champions League qualification. They are also through to the final of Copa del Rey, having dispatched Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals with ease, courtesy of a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate score line.

Athletic have been comfortably the best team in Spain outside the top four this season, comprising the traditional ‘big three’ and unlikely title pushers Girona; and Williams’ efforts – electric and exciting in equal measure – have played a large part in his side’s success.

Romano reveals Williams has a release clause of €50 million in his contract – a figure his potential will suitors will be required to meet should they wish to sign him, given Athletic’s “clause or nothing” approach to selling players.

The Italian transfer guru reveals there are “more clubs” in the Premier League interested in Williams, alongside Chelsea, with a report relayed by The Peoples Person indicating United are one such option.

United officials are keen to buttress their misfiring forward line this summer with a report contending a ‘four-man shortlist‘ has been drawn up, which includes Williams, as well as Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bologna), Johan Bakayoko (PSV), and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

Though Williams is normally deployed on the left-wing, he is also capable of playing on the right, where United are in much greater need of reinforcements, given the extremely disappointing performances of Antony and Jadon Sancho, signed for a staggering combined fee of over £150 million.

Alejandro Garnacho has performed admirably in place of his two expensive teammates, but is only 19 years of age, and must be managed carefully to ensure his development continues optimally without the fear of burnout.

Williams, whose physicality and pace translate perfectly to the Premier League, as well as possessing a favourable release clause (£43 million), would appear, therefore, an ideal candidate to help United’s frontline.

Old Trafford officials will have to act quickly, however, to ensure their counterparts at Stamford Bridge do not steal a march on them this summer for the skilful Spaniard.

