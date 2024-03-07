Controversial ex-Manchester United media chief Phil Lynch set to join Chelsea



Former Manchester United chief Phil Lynch is reportedly set to take up a role at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Late last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Lynch had resigned from his post at Old Trafford.

He served as United’s CEO of Digital Experiences and Media.

His departure was widely billed as a symbolic break from the club’s previous approach in which social media interactions and off-the-pitch affairs took priority.

Since he completed his partial investment into United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has more than made it clear that his regime will purely be guided by sporting and football affairs.

In 2021, Lynch was accused by United legend Gary Neville of “creating robots on and off the pitch.”

This is after a video surfaced on social media of the United executive explaining how the Red Devils monitor fan sentiment on social media and put in place strategies to counter the narratives.

He said in the video which sparked intense outrage, “We pull, twice a day, fan sentiment graphs for every one of our players,’ he explained. ‘We have certain thresholds that alert us when we see fan sentiment going one way — be that a personal issue, an on-pitch performance issue and when that happens, we then start to work with the player and his team individually to try and counter that narrative a little bit.”

A furious Gary Neville replied, “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them. It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

According to The Daily Mail, Lynch is poised to become the latest addition to Chelsea’s staff.

“Phil Lynch, the Manchester United media chief blasted by Gary Neville, is joining the American revolution at Chelsea.”

“Mail Sport understands that American Lynch, who handed his notice in at Old Trafford last month, will be taking up the role of global head of digital for BlueCo, the US-consortium that acquired Chelsea in 2022 and which also owns French side Strasbourg.”

“It is thought he will be primarily focussing on Stamford Bridge and will become the first exec to move between the clubs since chief executive Peter Kenyon made the switch in 2003.”

The newspaper adds that Lynch’s departure from United was not directly linked to Ratcliffe’s arrival.

However, with him now out of the way, it’s believed that INEOS will receive the opportunity to mould a key part of the club.

He was responsible for all United’s output including MUTV, the club app and all social media channels.

