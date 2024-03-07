Donny van de Beek is unlikely to be signed permanently by Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek’s loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt is unlikely to be made permanent in the summer.

This is due to the lacklustre performances the Dutchman has put in since his switch to Germany in January.

The player has only managed four appearances for his new side since the winter loan move and has not contributed any goals or assists, despite playing in a more attacking role off the wing.

It was hoped that the former Ajax star could recapture his old form which would breathe life into the flickering flame of his career.

However at just 26 years old, he may need to accept that he will never be relevant at a top level club again.

German newspaper, Frankfurter Rundschau, have some choice words to say about the midfielder.

The player is described as “too timid and too hesitant” by the outlet and these words will resonate with United fans across the globe as the Dutchman was often accused of having an expert skill level at disappearing into the background during games.

Speculating on the midfielder’s future they claim, he “is unlikely to have a great future in Frankfurt either. There is little or nothing to suggest that the Dutchman’s loan agreement will result in a permanent employment relationship”.

The publication gives a withering view of the player’s readiness to contribute and have already graded the move as a waste of time for everyone involved.

“After years on the substitutes’ bench in Manchester or Everton, the 26-year-old is no longer able to match the intensity of the Bundesliga; his lack of rhythm is noticeable every time he plays: he seems like a foreign body, timid and hesitant, and full of mistakes to boot.

“Van de Beek will have a difficult time in the coming weeks, even if coach Dino Toppmöller has not written him off completely. The question remains: Why did Eintracht bring him in in the first place?.”

The Peoples Person has already relayed that INEOS plan to sell the player to make space in the squad and wage bill to enhance the chance of successful summer spending.

However, the real problem United face is, who would really take a chance on him? It must also be remembered that the Netherlands international has a contract until 2026 and earns a reported £120,000 a week.

Not many, if any teams will be willing to pay him anything close to those figures as he will have to seek a new home or maintain his position as perennial bench warmer at Old Trafford.