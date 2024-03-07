Ex-England star Jermaine Jenas reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s failed attempt to sign him



Former England star turned TV pundit Jermaine Jenas has revealed that Manchester United were one of the parties very keen on landing his services when he left Nottingham Forest in 2002.

According to the ex-Young Player of the Year, there were three huge Premier League outfits interested in him at the time – Leeds United, Newcastle and Sir Alex Ferguson’s United.

However, according to Jenas who appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Ferguson was not willing to pay up as much as Leeds and Newcastle for him.

Even more, he felt the Red Devils were stacked in midfield and he would have undoubtedly faced an uphill battle to break into the team.

Jenas said, “It’s a Wednesday, Paul Hart rings me and says ‘you need to come to the office now.’ I was like ‘okay, what have I done?’ He went ‘right, we’ve had three offers on the table’. Sir Alex Ferguson has rang and bid three million, and not a penny more, because it’s an honour to play for the football club.”

“David O’Leary’s rang from Leeds, they were spending money at the time, they’ve bid five million and Newcastle United have bid five million, and the car’s going to be here in an hour.”

He added that the brother of former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop picked him up to take him to the Tyneside outfit but all through, his desire was to join Leeds. This is despite multiple warnings that the Yorkshire club were “going to fall apart.”

“I’m saying to my agent, ‘I want to go to Leeds. Because Leeds is just down the road and I knew Rio (Ferdinand) because I’d bumped into him a few times, out, as you can imagine.”

Jenas further stated, “United was the only one I said no to straight away because I wanted to play. I looked at their midfield and I was like ‘I’m not playing’. They had (Juan Sebastian) Veron, Scholesey, Roy Keane, Becks.”

The 40-year-old ended up signing for the Magpies and spent three years with them before completing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

His tenure at White Hart Lane lasted eight years and he made 202 appearances for the North London giants. Subsequent loan spells to Aston Villa and Forest followed before he permanently joined QPR.

In 2016, Jenas announced his official retirement from football after failing to recover from a knee injury that had kept him off the pitch for nearly two years.

