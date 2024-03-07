Fabrizio Romano rules out Mathys Tel move to Manchester United



Fabrizio Romano has rejected reports suggesting Manchester United were trying to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The Italian transfer guru reveals “there was never any truth” to links between United and the French forward, instead contending Tel “feels good” at the Allianz Arena after confirmation he has signed a new deal with Bayern.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly regarded prospects in European football, demonstrating an already very complete skillset.

He is versatile – capable of playing on either wing, or up front – and possesses a potent pairing of pace and physicality, despite his tender years.

In recognition of these rare talents, Bayern officials sanctioned a €28.5 million move for Tel when he had just turned 17, after impressing for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 in his debut season. However, despite this sizeable investment, there had been murmurings this season that Tel was unhappy in Bavaria.

The French forward was believed to be unsure of his route to first-team football, with established stars like Harry Kane and Leroy Sane in his path, while reports suggested a potential rift with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tel’s agent publicly stated that while his client was fully committed to the German giant, they would have to “consider all options” this summer should the situation not improve.

The fact that Tel has reiterated his desire to remain at Bayern, while signing a new deal, in the weeks following the news that Tuchel would be departing the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, is telling.

Unfortunately, it also ends any prospect, however distant, of United being able to convince the French starlet to trade Bavaria for Manchester this summer.

As such, Old Trafford officials will have to look elsewhere as they seek to buttress the club’s misfiring forward line.

One potential alternative is Joshua Zirkzee – the Dutch striker impressing for Bologna in Serie A. As relayed by The Peoples Person here, United have scouted Zirkzee extensively with talks between the two clubs already initiated ahead of a potential summer move.

However, in a coincidental twist, Bayern actually retain a buy-back clause on Zirkzee, having sold him to Bologna in the first place.

Romano reveals the German club will decide whether they wish to pursue the Dutch striker only after they have appointed their new manager.

Discussions will then take place over Zirkzee as a potential option this summer, though it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will want to return as a back-up to Harry Kane.

Nonetheless, if it’s decided at the Allianz Arena that they wish for the forward to return to Germany from his Italian adventure, it will constitute yet another forward Bayern have potentially deprived United of this year.

