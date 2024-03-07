INEOS considering Thiago Motta as shock replacement for Erik ten Hag



Manchester United’s derby day capitulation on Sunday further highlighted the gulf in class that exists between the two Manchester teams at present.

Despite what manager Erik ten Hag claimed at the end of the game, the truth is Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a mountain to climb if he is to knock Manchester City off their perch and take the Red Devils back to the top.

The current season has been a disaster, with the team crashing out of Europe at the first time of asking while their Carabao Cup defence ended in the Round of 16.

Their league form has also been equally disappointing with the team sitting 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, which makes finishing in the top four almost impossible at this stage.

EtH’s future

The FA Cup is not only the last chance at silverware but also a shortcut into Europe and Ten Hag’s future depends on it. However, Liverpool stand in their way in the quarterfinals.

While new co-owners INEOS have not taken the final decision with regards to sacking the Dutch manager, if results don’t go their way in the remaining games, there is a good chance the former Ajax coach might be dispensed with at the end of the current term.

The petrochemical giants have been keeping an eye out for potential replacements with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate among left-field targets linked with the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Another surprising name that have been mooted by TeamTalk is former Brazil and Italy international Thiago Motta, currently the manager of Serie A side Bologna.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been doing a stellar job for his new club who are currently fourth in the table, ahead of defending champions Napoli!

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to act fast if they are to get their man, dubbed as “one of the best young coaches” in Europe currently with Juventus also eyeing the 41-year-old.

Surprise replacement

“Elsewhere, Ratcliffe and his fellow Man Utd officials have internally discussed a surprise move for a new Serie A target: Thiago Motta.

“The former Barcelona midfielder is doing a brilliant job while in charge of Bologna. Motta’s side are fourth in the Italian top flight, ahead of Roma, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio, and could feature in the Champions League next term.

“At 41 years of age, Motta is viewed as one of the best young coaches currently operating in Europe. A host of major European clubs have joined Man Utd in taking a look at Motta, including Bologna’s Italian rivals Juventus.”

The two-time Champions League winner’s lack of experience at a big club might go against him and it will be interesting to see who ultimately comes in if Ten Hag is indeed shown the door.