Jadon Sancho completes stunning U-turn, wants to succeed at Manchester United



Manchester United have been forced into numerous alterations to their starting line-up this season due to a mixture of injuries and off-field controversies.

The biggest of which involved Jadon Sancho, who was expected to finally enjoy a breakthrough season at the club after two underwhelming seasons prior to the current term.

With manager Erik ten Hag having shown patience during a difficult period for the Englishman last term, he must have expected a lot more from his attacker.

However, his consistently below-par training displays meant the manager did not even name him in the matchday squad for the clash against Arsenal earlier on in the season.

Sancho-EtH tiff

In an interview conducted post-match, the former Ajax manager revealed his rationale behind taking such a decision and an incensed Sancho proceeded to accuse the manager of making him a scapegoat on social media.

His camp even went on to insinuate that the Dutch boss provides preferential treatment to other players. Instead of apologising, the England international stuck to his guns and was subsequently banished from the first team.

The situation got untenable and the winger was loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund with reports suggesting his United career was done and dusted.

After a strong start, the former Manchester City academy graduate’s form has fallen off a cliff and the Bundesliga side are in no position to pay a premium for their former star.

The Peoples Person even relayed a report which stated that Dortmund would prefer another one year loan with an option to buy at the end.

TeamTalk have revealed that the Red Devils will not entertain such talks with the player said to be open to a return to Old Trafford in the summer.

The 23-year-old would like to play for INEOS who have a “big desire” to help him “succeed” in Manchester considering the £73 million expenditure for his signature back in summer 2021.

As for the Ten Hag problem , the report states that chances of the Dutchman remaining at the helm for the next campaign is pretty slim. And Sancho would have no problem playing for another manager and would go all-out to try and impress him in pre-season.

“Jadon Sancho is incredibly hoping to return to Manchester United this summer and become a crucial part of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe project, despite having left for Borussia Dortmund in January, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sancho U-turn

“Some reports have suggested he will never play for Man Utd again. However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the England international is very much open to turning his career around at Old Trafford and wants to show his mettle in pre-season.

“As long as the Dutchman is at the helm, Sancho’s return will be very difficult. However, sources at the club are confident there will be a new manager in place ahead of next season.

“There is a big desire from the new chiefs at Man Utd to help Sancho succeed and make the large expenditure worthwhile. This is the open door the 23-year-old needs, with sources stating in January that ‘he will outlive Ten Hag at United’.

All eyes will be on Sir Jim Ratcliffe with regards to his decision on the manager’s future. It might have a huge impact on the club’s short-term future as well as Sancho’s.