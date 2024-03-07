Jeremie Frimpong being “closely monitored” by Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich are believed to be “closely monitoring” Jeremie Frimpong in what could prove to be a major blow for Manchester United’s transfer plans this summer.

Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports) reveals the Dutch fullback has “moved up in Bayern’s field of vision” as they seek to begin a comprehensive overhaul of their squad.

Bayer Leverkusen, who Frimpong has excelled for this season at right wing-back, currently lead Bundesliga with a ten point advantage over Bayern, having not lost a game this season.

With only ten matches to go, there is recognition privately at the Allianz Arena that Bayern are unlikely to close the gap in time to retain their title.

Bayern’s second place standing in the league has been accompanied by an unceremonious 3-0 defeat in the DFL-Supercup at the hands of RB Leipzig at the beginning of the season. This was then followed by an embarrassing exit from the DFB-Pokal to FC Saarbrücken – a third division side.

In response to this unusually poor season, officials at the Allianz Arena have already begun plans for a revamp ahead of next season.

The club announced Thomas Tuchel would be departing at the end of the season, while a number of incoming and outgoing transfers are expected to accompany this managerial change.

Xabi Alonso – the young manager who has presided over Leverkusen’s impressive ascension – is widely reported to be Bayern’s primary target as their new coach; and Plettenberg reveals this potential option would prove decisive in whether the Bavarian club would choose to act on their interest in Alonso’s defensive jewel – Frimpong.

The German reporter contends the fullback will become a “hot candidate” for Bayern should they appoint Alonso, or any other manager who employs a “three-man chain” set-up, which essentially translates to a three-man defensive system, employing wingbacks who push up high and wide – the role Frimpong has excelled alongside Álex Grimaldo at Leverkusen under Alonso’s watch.

The Dutch defender has scored an impressive ten goals and provided ten assists this season, while Grimaldo has combined for eleven goals and eleven assists apiece.

It’s a truly remarkable rate of attacking contribution for players nominally operating as ‘defenders’.

Bayern are not the only club to have taken a key interest in Frimpong’s form this season, however.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with moves for the 23-year-old, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been suggested as possible destinations. As have Manchester United.

As relayed by The Peoples Person here, Old Trafford officials are believed to be long-term admirers of Frimpong, having considered an approach for him last year.

This move never materialised but reports suggest the club wished to revisit the possibility this year, with continued doubts over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s long-term future.

While Diogo Dalot has impressed this season amidst a sea of unimpressive performances by his teammates, there’s suggestions a more potent threat from fullback could help unlock United’s misfiring attack.

The fact Frimpong’s goals this season would make him Erik ten Hag’s second top scorer tells its own story.

Frimpong signed a new deal at the BayArena earlier in the season, but it’s reported to include an a release clause in the region of €40-45 million – a reasonable fee any major club would be capable of reaching for one of Europe’s premier defensive talents.

Which is why this update indicating Bayern may join the race for the fullback will be worrying for United, as when the German giant chooses to target a player within their own league, it usually only ends in one way -a photoshoot at the Allianz Arena with the player holding a Bayern shirt with their name on it.

