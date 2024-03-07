Liverpool will have biggest official backing at Old Trafford in modern era for FA Cup tie

Liverpool have received the biggest allocation of away fans to bring to Old Trafford in their history.

The bitter rivalry between Manchester United and the team from Anfield will kick off once again on St Patrick’s Day this year, as both teams aim to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The two teams are having contrasting seasons as Liverpool sit top of the table and have just won the Carabao cup.

Furthermore, as well as obviously still being in the FA Cup, they are in the last sixteen of the Europa League as they aim to finish Jurgen Klopp’s last season in charge with a massive bang.

United, on the other hand, were dumped out of the Champions League and League Cup before Christmas and sit a lowly sixth in the table, an embarrassing 19 points behind their Lancashire rivals.

The FA Cup remains the club’s last shot at bringing home silverware this season, and it is likely that not even this would be enough to save Erik ten Hag’s job.

The Liverpool Echo has reported that the Scouse team will be able to bring a record number of fans with them to Old Trafford in the cup this time around, making United’s task that little bit harder.

“The Reds have been given an allocation of 9,211 for the showdown between the bitter North West rivals.

“It’s an increase on the 8,875 tickets Liverpool were handed for the FA Cup third-round meeting at Old Trafford in 2011, which United won 1-0 just a day after Roy Hodgson had been sacked as Reds boss.”

The last time Liverpool travelled to Old Trafford in the Cup, it was behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021. The Red Devils ran out 3-2 winners with a late Bruno Fernandes free kick sealing the club’s passage to the next round.

To get into the spirit, United have a fantastic record against their rivals at Old Trafford in cup competitions.

“Liverpool have played seven cup games in their history against United at Old Trafford, four in the FA Cup, and have triumphed only once in the first such fixture in January 1921.”

The match is huge for both teams but objectively it is more critical for Ten Hag than it is for Klopp.

Should the Dutchman knock out the old enemy and make it to another FA Cup semi-final, he will get some much needed breathing space, even if only for a short while.

However, were he to lose, combined with the poor form in the league, it could be curtains for the former Ajax man.

Let’s hope a record number of Liverpool fans will not be there to revel in that moment and instead, will make the short distance home with their tails tucked firmly between their legs.