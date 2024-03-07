Lucia Garcia celebrates a half-century of appearances for United

There was another milestone for Manchester United Women last weekend as Spanish international Lucia Garcia celebrated her 50th appearance for the club.

She was introduced in the second half of United’s game against West Ham on Sunday, with the Red Devils held to a 1-1 draw by the Hammers.

Garcia became the 18th United player to reach a half century of appearances and the third from outside the British Isles.

She joined United in the summer of 2022 and made her debut in the 4-0 victory over Reading on the opening weekend of the 22/23 season.

A week later, she got on the scoresheet herself, with goal incidentally coming against last weekend’s opponents.

Garcia has netted 12 times for the club including twice at Old Trafford against the Hammers.

She also scored two crucial goals towards the end of last season, once against City and once against Liverpool which helped to secure a second place finish in the WSL and guaranteed Champions League football for the first time in the team’s history.

She has scored four times so far this season, most recently at the Emirates as United fell to a 1-3 defeat.

The Spanish international recently helped her country lift the Nations League trophy.

Garcia is one of a number of United players whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Sources close to the club say the forward has been in negotiations for a number of months and it is thought a deal will be agreed in due course.

Garcia is a popular member of the squad and is loved by the fans particularly after her memorable interview after the opening game of this season against Aston Villa.

United return to action in the FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend away at Brighton.