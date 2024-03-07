Manchester United consider Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank as potential successors to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly considering England manager Gareth Southgate and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank as potential replacements for Erik ten Hag, should he exit Old Trafford.

While no definitive decisions have been made regarding Ten Hag’s future, INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a significant stake in the club, is exploring options for potential managerial candidates.

According to ESPN, the search for potential successors is part of a wider strategic review by INEOS, reflecting their desire for preparedness amid a landscape where top clubs, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, are also seeking new management.

This development coincides with the club’s anticipation of new executive arrivals and structural reviews, particularly with Sir Dave Brailsford’s oversight of United’s operational strategies.

United’s interest in Southgate stems from his successful tenure with the England national team, despite his lack of recent club management experience.

His connection with prospective United sporting director Dan Ashworth, with whom Southgate has previously collaborated at the Football Association, adds a layer of intrigue to his candidacy.

However, Southgate’s future intentions, particularly post-Euro 2024, remain uncertain, positioning him as a less likely choice.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank’s achievements with Brentford have not gone unnoticed.

His high-energy team approach and data-driven recruitment strategy align with United’s aspirations, making him a compelling candidate.

The club’s situation is further complicated by Ten Hag’s current performance, with United’s recent losses and the looming pressure to qualify for the Champions League casting doubt on his tenure.

Despite the uncertainty, there is a silver lining.

Ten Hag’s commitment to nurturing young talent, such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, underscores his alignment with United’s youth development tradition.

The potential financial implications of transitioning to a new manager also remain a significant consideration for the club.

United has not officially commented on the situation, reflecting the fluidity and discretion surrounding these deliberations.