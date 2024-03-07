Mason Melia: Everton in “pole position” to sign Irish wonderkid on Man United’s radar



Premier League side Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Irish wonderkid Mason Melia, who is also of interest to Manchester United.

Last year, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were closely tracking Melia.

It was stated that the Red Devils were keen to offer the youngster a trial stint before making a decision as to whether to sign him or not.

In addition to United, Manchester City and Chelsea were also mentioned as parties with an admiration for the 16-year-old.

However, according to Football Insider, Everton are now the leading candidates to land the St Patrick’s Athletic starlet.

“Everton are in pole position to sign Irish teenage sensation Mason Melia, sources have told Football Insider.”

“A number of the Premier League’s top sides have been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, but Everton are pushing to win the race for his signature.”

“Talks are underway over a deal ahead of the summer window as the Merseysiders work on finalising a deal.”

Melia joined St Partick’s youth set-up in 2022. He made his senior debut for the club in January last year during a Leinster Senior Cup clash.

He came on from the bench and scored what proved to be a consolation goal as his side were beaten 3-1 by Wexford. Melia however set a new record and became St Patrick’s youngest-ever player and goalscorer at 15 years and 132 days.

Melia even played for 33 minutes in the club’s 3-1 FAI Cup final victory vs. Bohemians to win his first senior trophy last season.

Football Insider notes that Melia is widely regarded as one of the best young talents to come out of Ireland.

He has already scored four goals in 20 games for the St Patrick’s first team.

His contract is set to end in the summer of 2026 but a transfer elsewhere, possibly to England’s top flight seems to be on the cards.

