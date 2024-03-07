Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that “summer in Mykonos” is one of the key reasons behind decline of Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has spoken out on what has happened to his most expensive signing, Harry Maguire.

The English centre back was signed from Leicester City in August 2019 and with an eye-watering price tag of £80m, he is still the most expensive defender in the history of the game.

It is a laughable statistic when you consider he has now become a backup option after less than five years.

However, the Norwegian was full of praise for his former player.

Speaking to Sky Sports The Overlap YouTube channel he claimed, “I loved Harry as a captain. He was the leader in that group. For me, when I was there”.

The former Manchester United striker was also very complimentary of the defender’s reaction to the sheer amount of negativity he has faced in the last few years.

Maguire has become an internet meme at times due to poor mistakes being ruthlessly exposed and brutally played over and over again on social media.

However, the defender has come back strong this season and has been a solid back up for Erik ten Hag’s side and will undoubtedly represent the heavily-favoured England at Euro 2024 this summer.

Elaborating on the player’s mental strength Solskjaer stated, “the way he has handled himself, top class. For me, what I want from players, they dig in, they don’t just stop at first opponent, they stay in there and do the best they can”.

Discussing the former Hull City centre back’s debut campaign he asserted, “when he came in, he was different class. I still remember the first training session, he looked like a man mountain in comparison to the others”.

However, “gradually, eventually he lost it and got his criticism”.

When asked to pinpoint the reason why Maguire began to struggle, he highlighted “that summer in Mykonos. I think that had a great impact on him”.

In the summer of 2020, the English centre back was arrested and then found guilty of assaulting a police officer while on a family holiday on the Greek island.

The player is still fighting the sentence and it has been confirmed that he will finally get his day in court again in March next year to clear his name.