Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights the current Manchester United’s biggest problem

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent from 2018-2021 as manager of Manchester United and knows better than most the pressure of trying to recreate the Sir Alex Ferguson era of success at the club.

With 168 games under his belt, no manager has managed to last longer at Old Trafford since the Scot’s retirement in 2013.

While speaking to Sky Sport’s The Overlap YouTube channel he expressed his sympathy for current United coach, Erik ten Hag.

“I’ve been there. Definitely. It’s that inconsistency again. Play well for a time and you don’t know what you are going to get and that’s the worst thing for a manager”.

“It’s horrible when you don’t know what you’re going to get from your team”.

The Norwegian believed the remedy to this was to fill your squad with players you knew that would give you “seven or eight out of ten every time” and claimed “that’s the best feeling” for a manager.

He listed his midfielders of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred as such players.

However, when asked to compare the situation from his playing days to the modern era, the former Cardiff City manager expressed that it is much more difficult for United nowadays.

“Now there are better teams. Everyone is fitter. Everyone is well prepared. It’s more tactical. It’s evened out”.

When asked to elaborate on what the current United team need to do and whether the new owners would bring success he claimed “there is no magic wand. Who knows? That side of it”.

Finally, the recently turned 51 year old had some words of warning for the current coach.

“I hope Erik’s going to be successful but you never know what the new owners are thinking and it’s about results. He needs consistency the rest of the season”.