Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights the mindset that made him a “super sub”

Manchester United legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has discussed the mindset that it takes to be a top-notch substitute.

Most players sulk when they are on the bench but the Norwegian made a name for himself being a “super sub”, famously scoring four goals off the bench against Nottingham Forest in 1999.

The striker scored 126 goals in total for the club but 28 came off the bench, which is a team record.

The number 20’s biggest moment also came as a sub when he scored in the 93rd minute in Barcelona against Bayern Munich to claim the European Cup and the treble for the Red Devils on that glorious night in May 1999.

Speaking on Skysport’s The Overlap YouTube channel, the Norwegian was asked why he thought he was so good at coming off the bench and influencing a game.

In typically humble fashion he retorted, “the defenders were tired, so couldn’t close their legs”.

The former number 20 then claimed that he was also just genuinely happy to be at United, so would play any role he could for the team.

“I did feel privileged to play. I was really happy there (United). I felt I was one of the best inside the box to score. It was just about getting there”.

The former Norway international was asked about the fierce competition he faced for a starting spot with names such as Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and Ruud van Nistelrooy mentioned.

He claimed that they “were good players” and that “they started more games than me” but that he didn’t think about it in that way.

The 51 year old stated that his objective was “can I win us six to nine points coming on, that would be the difference. Actually in my last season, I tried to be fit enough to play 20 minutes at the end but my knees had gone”.

The treble hero confirmed that his favourite partner was actually his first, Eric Cantona.

He “was the perfect partner for me, when I was young and because I had more legs”.

“Later on, Ruud (van Nistelrooy) was nice. He’s the best finisher I played with by a mile”.

High praise considering the source. In an era of players who are often seen chastising the manager or speaking behind their backs to the press for not featuring enough, hearing Solskjaer’s mindset is a credit to him.

Whatever any United fan thinks about his time as coach or whatever failings he had, it is crucial to remember the legendary player he was for the club and understand the reality that the history of this great football club could have been quite different without his selfless efforts for the team he loves.