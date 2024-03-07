Police issue statement as 15 people arrested during Manchester derby clash



Greater Manchester Police have issued a statement and thanked most supporters of Manchester United and Manchester City for being well-behaved during the derby clash, despite a few bad apples causing trouble.

United and City met at the Etihad last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of a Phil Foden brace and a late Erling Haaland goal, which cancelled out a stunning opening strike from Marcus Rashford.

United remain sixth in the Premier League standings and 11 points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in fourth position.

Qualification for the Champions League currently seems like an uphill battle, as club captain Bruno Fernandes admitted himself after the final whistle at the Etihad.

According to The Manchester Evening News, as many as 15 individuals were arrested for a variety of offences at the derby.

In a statement issued by the authorities, it’s confirmed that the arrests came about as a result of a big police operation and reports made by the general public.

MEN explains that 13 of the 15 people were taken into custody. Two were de-arrested.

Five were taken in on suspicion of drug offences with as many being arrested on suspicion of assault. Two people have been accused of “tragedy-chanting.”

One man was arrested for hurling a projectile onto the pitch.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin, GMP’s commander for the event, said, “On behalf of GMP I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters of both teams who enjoyed their day responsibly and safely.”

“Most of the arrests this weekend were the result of proactive policing and members of the public reporting incidents to us.”

“A thorough policing operation was in place and GMP worked closely with partner agencies including local authorities, British Transport Police, Transport for Greater Manchester, and both football clubs to ensure the safety of all spectators and supporters who watched the match.”

The police chief finished off by thanking all partners involved for meticulous planning and helping in the organisation of a very successful event.

