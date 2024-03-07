Raheem Sterling names Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his toughest-ever opponent

The Manchester derby has largely become a one-sided affair in recent times. Erik ten Hag has faced Manchester City five times as United manager and has won only once against the noisy neighbors.

The most recent outing, which saw City toying with United’s backline in a 3-1 win, underlined the gulf between the two teams.

However, this wasn’t the case under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seemingly made a habit of getting the better of Pep Guardiola, winning four games in two and-a-half seasons.

The Norwegian, who recently appeared on Gary Neville’s Stick to Football show, suggested his player’s output out of possession was one of the big reasons behind his side’s success in the Premier League.

This specific trait seemed to intensify every time United took on City. Solskjaer’s side weren’t afraid to let Guardiola’s players dominate possession. However, with their intense running and defending, they more often than not used to keep them away from their penalty area.

One player, who often shined in these derby clashes, is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

From Riyad Mahrez to Raheem Sterling and even Phil Foden at times, the Englishman, who has been given the nickname ‘The Spider’, seldom allowed City’s wingers to enjoy any sort of success on his flank with his well-timed tackles and impeccable positional awareness.

Sterling, who’s now at Chelsea, hasn’t forgotten those battles. During an interview with StatSports, the ex-City star was asked about the toughest defender he has ever faced. The four-time Premier League winner quickly replied:

“A battle that I enjoyed was Wan-Bissaka. You’d get past him go through and then from out of nowhere, that’s one where I’d enjoy the battle.”

Diogo Dalot has been nothing short of brilliant this season. However, United clearly struggled to keep City wingers at bay on Sunday and could have certainly done with Wan-Bissaka’s presence.

The 26-year-old has struggled with different injury issues this season and was not part of the Red Devils’ squad to face City.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also unavailable, Ten Hag opted to start Victor Lindelof out wide. The less said about that decision the better!