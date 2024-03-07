Rasmus Hojlund hints at potential return to action ahead of clash vs. Everton



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has teased a return from injury as his side prepares to take on Sean Dyche’s Everton this weekend.

United will be looking to get back to winning ways and put a run of two consecutive defeats against Fulham and Manchester City behind them.

Hojlund sustained a muscle strain two weeks ago. The physical setback saw the Dane miss Premier League games against Fulham and Man City.

He was also not available for selection as the Red Devils scored in the last minute to beat Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

United have struggled in Hojlund’s absence and his importance has become apparent more than ever.

Whenever required to lead the line, Marcus Rashford has majorly proved ineffective and unable to replicate the impact provided by Hojlund.

It’s no secret that Rashford prefers playing on the left wing, where he feels he can be more of a threat.

United could be dealt a major boost ahead of their match against the Toffees, with Hojlund likely to be back in some capacity, whether on the bench or in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

The former Atalanta man was stopped in his car outside Carrington by fans on Thursday and was questioned about his fitness ahead of the tie at Old Trafford.

When asked whether he’s back in full training, Hojlund explained that he’s “not yet” back participating in team sessions at the club’s training complex.

He was pressed further about whether he could line up vs. Everton. He simply responded, “We’ll see.” His comments have sparked optimism that he could be fit enough and a return to action is on the horizon.

Hojlund also confirmed he was at Carrington for “commercial stuff.”

The clash against Everton is shaping up to be a must-win affair for Ten Hag, who is under increasing pressure to mastermind an upturn in performances and results.

