Sergio Reguilon says he cried after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is enduring a difficult moment not only in terms of results on the pitch but also when it comes to selecting a stable XI for each game.

The injury curse seems to have returned with a vengeance with the defence being the worst affected. The situation is so grim that the Dutchman is currently without a specialist left-back.

Luke Shaw could be out for the season while Tyrell Malacia is yet to return from an injury that has kept him out since pre-season. Alvaro Fernandez was deemed to be not quite ready for the step-up.

In the last few games, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have been taking turns playing in that position and to put it mildly, they have struggled.

The same problem was present at the start of the campaign as well and that is when the club decided to bring in Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

Reguilon’s loan spell

The Spaniard made 12 appearances in all competitions including seven starts and while he was defensively suspect at times, the crowd took a liking to his all-action approach.

In an interview with The Times, the former Real Madrid man claimed he was so much in love with his new club that he cried after the team got knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle. The Red Devils were defending their crown.

“We were defending the title and we were out. I don’t care if I am here for six months, I was upset. I don’t know how long I was crying like a kid.

“Bruno [Fernandes] comes to tell me to relax and I still have the same sh-t face. It’s good and it’s bad. Maybe I am too passionate, too emotional in some moments but I can’t control.”

Despite the short stint, the player has nothing but love for the Manchester giants because they trusted him when Spurs’ new boss Ange Postecoglou had kicked him out.

“When one window closes, another door opens. Karma was good for me. I went to United. The people there are unbelievable. I don’t know why but I still receive a lot of messages.

“I love them because from the first moment they gave me so much love. Maybe the way I play, always giving everything, and they love that.”

The left-back finally revealed that his loan was ultimately terminated in January because Shaw was back in training while Malacia was nearing a return.

Nothing but love for United

It was felt that the Spain international would not get as many chances and there was no point in keeping hold of him and depriving him of the chance to play regularly.

“You can’t control this. I told the manager thanks for everything. When I remember Manchester it will be with a smile on my face. I hope they can win the FA Cup. I still support them. It was a difficult moment in my life and they gave me the love.”

He has since made the move to Brentford where he has started the last six games and picked up an assist as well. How United could have done with him at this difficult moment.

In hindsight, considering the England international’s poor injury record, it would have been more prudent to keep the Europa League winner for the season. Another poor decision that has come back to bite Ten Hag.