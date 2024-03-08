Amad Diallo names Wayne Rooney as his favourite of all time



Amad Diallo has revealed his favourite Manchester United player of all time is the club’s record goal scorer – Wayne Rooney.

Diallo, 21, took part in a Q&A by fans where he was asked a number of questions about himself and his club, both past and present. When the Ivorian was asked about his “favourite all-time Red”, he took a moment to think, before settling on Rooney.

“I want to say Rooney. He was very, very strong and had good vision for the goal, so he was my best player,” Diallo concluded.

253 goals in 559 games for United would certainly confirm Rooney’s eye for a goal, while his physicality and mental fortitude on the pitch were fundamental parts of his success across his entire career.

The fact he was able to contribute 146 assists as well, producing a goal contribution every 1.4 games, is a remarkable rate of consistency for a player who was so much more than a striker.

Rooney’s tenacious work-rate and his overwhelming desire to affect the game, both in and out of possession, meant he was almost a midfielder, winger, and forward wrapped up into one.

At times, Sir Alex Ferguson was forced to curtail the Englishman’s appetite for football, instead instructing him to remain patient and stay centrally when deployed as a striker.

Without this order, Rooney would naturally drop deeper, searching for the ball and looking to be as involved as possible.

In the forward’s first season at Old Trafford as a classic number nine (2009-10), following Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez’s departures from the club, Rooney scored 34 goals. In the years prior, he had been more of a number ten, providing the perfect foil to his Portuguese and Argentine teammates.

Rooney was an integral member of one of the most successful periods in United’s history. During his time at Old Trafford, he won every possible trophy – five Premier League titles, four League Cups, four Community Shields, and one FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League.

He finished as the club’s all-time top scorer, remains second in the list of highest assists, sixth on the list for all-time appearances, and captained the club for three seasons.

In short, a legend, and a justified pick for Diallo.

Although it may be a surprising one, given the Ivorian’s right-wing berth, and the number of legendary figures who played in this position at the club before him, including David Beckham and, of course, his former teammate Ronaldo.

Diallo’s diminutive stature and his almost subtle approach to the game stand him in direct opposition to the bullish powerhouse style of Rooney. But the old adage of opposites attract proves true.

