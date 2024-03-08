Arsenal make €30 million bid for Manchester United target Marcos Leonardo

Arsenal have submitted a €30m bid to sign Manchester United striker target, Marcos Leonardo.

The 20 year old made his name at Santos but secured a move to Benfica in January this year, where he has made a great start to life in Portugal, scoring four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian forward was heavily linked to United in the summer as they aimed to provide support for new recruit, Rasmus Hojlund, however no extra attacking body arrived.

The club were also credited with an interest in bringing the player in during the winter window, but once again no move was made, and the Brazil U-20 international signed for the Lisbon-based side.

However, Fichajes now claim that the player could be on the move again, which might spark the Red Devils into action.

The Spanish outlet asserts that United’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal, have been looking to bring in striking depth for some time and their focus has shifted to the starlet.

“According to the latest information, Marcos Leonardo has managed to capture the attention of several top-level European teams with his four goals in seven games in the Portuguese league, with Arsenal considering him one of the most outstanding promises in Brazilian football, hence why they are so interested in securing his services before other European clubs with a massive bid in which the Gunners seem to have an advantage,” Fichajes claim.

“Although the player has been linked with teams such as Manchester United and Roma, it is reported that Arsenal have accelerated their interest and have presented an offer of €30 million plus bonuses to Benfica, who will wait until the end of the season to value the player”.

However, it is unclear whether the Portuguese side would entertain the idea of selling a player they only recently brought in.

In addition, they are probably confident that he can go on to score many more goals over a couple of seasons in Portugal and European football, and significantly boost the reported €30m fee.

In regard to United, it is also uncertain whether they will make a move for the Brazilian but the club certainly needs a striker to provide back up for Hojlund.

The club had a revival of form of sort at the start of 2024 as the Dane regularly found the back of the net but ever since picking up an injury last month, United have once again struggled in his absence, losing their last two Premier League games and just about squeaking past Nottingham Forest in the cup.