Barcelona could present creative offer for Mason Greenwood amid financial difficulties



The Mason Greenwood question is set to dominate the headlines at Manchester United again this summer.

The player’s own performances have been encouraging and the noise around him hasn’t been helped by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s refusing to close the door on his return.

Add to that reported interest from some of the elite European clubs, it has all the makings of a potential transfer saga.

Of all the reported teams, Barcelona’s name has cropped up the most which also makes some sense since they already know the player can succeed in Spain.

Furthermore, his contract status plus off-the-pitch factors potentially weaken United’s stance which would work in the Catalan club’s favour since they are riddled with financial insecurities.

As such, Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Barcelona could get creative in their offer to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood.

The report states that the club could look to offer some young players in exchange to act as sweeteners in any deal.

The Peoples Person had earlier relayed a report that United value Greenwood at around €40 million, so the addition of a player, depending upon the quality, could easily bring it down to at least half of that.

Of course, it would depend if United are even interested in the player being offered, precisely the reason why player exchanges are so rare in world football.

As per the report, United are taking great interest in La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, and could be enticed by adding talent from there in the deal.

The picture should become much clearer once La Liga club has a more definitive outlook on their finances and their FFP situation.

However, it is likely that if the player included is one from La Masia who hasn’t yet established himself in the first team, United won’t shave off much from the asking price.

It is definitely a development to follow closely in the summer.

