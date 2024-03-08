Home » Barcelona could present creative offer for Mason Greenwood amid financial difficulties

Barcelona could present creative offer for Mason Greenwood amid financial difficulties

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta
Mason Greenwood


The Mason Greenwood question is set to dominate the headlines at Manchester United again this summer.

The player’s own performances have been encouraging and the noise around him hasn’t been helped by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s refusing to close the door on his return.

Add to that reported interest from some of the elite European clubs, it has all the makings of a potential transfer saga.

Of all the reported teams, Barcelona’s name has cropped up the most which also makes some sense since they already know the player can succeed in Spain.

Furthermore, his contract status plus off-the-pitch factors potentially weaken United’s stance which would work in the Catalan club’s favour since they are riddled with financial insecurities.

As such, Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Barcelona could get creative in their offer to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood.

The report states that the club could look to offer some young players in exchange to act as sweeteners in any deal.

The Peoples Person had earlier relayed a report that United value Greenwood at around €40 million, so the addition of a player, depending upon the quality, could easily bring it down to at least half of that.

Of course, it would depend if United are even interested in the player being offered, precisely the reason why player exchanges are so rare in world football.

As per the report, United are taking great interest in La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, and could be enticed by adding talent from there in the deal.

The picture should become much clearer once La Liga club has a more definitive outlook on their finances and their FFP situation.

However, it is likely that if the player included is one from La Masia who hasn’t yet established himself in the first team, United won’t shave off much from the asking price.

It is definitely a development to follow closely in the summer.

Latest Top Stories...

Mason Melia: Everton in “pole position” to sign...

Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for Nico...

Fabrizio Romano rules out Mathys Tel move to...

Jeremie Frimpong being “closely monitored” by Bayern Munich

Casemiro’s departure could intensify Manchester United’s interest in...

Man United tried to skip ahead of the...

Vatsal is a sports journalist at The Peoples Person with nearly five years of experience in the industry writing for Stretty News and managing content for Sportskeeda. Follow him at: @vatsal1591996