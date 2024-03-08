Barcelona prepared to include promising academy stars in exchange for Mason Greenwood



A huge summer window is on the horizon for Manchester United now that INEOS are in charge of sporting affairs and are currently trying to implement a solid structure at the club, something the Glazers have neglected for too long.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to undertake a wholesale clearout after the season, in a bid to raise money as well as to cleanse the dressing room of bad apples.

One loan who is not expected to be at the club beyond the current season is Mason Greenwood after fan backlash earlier in the season prompted the club to send him out on loan to Getafe in La Liga on deadline day.

The British billionaire did say no final decision was taken but the player himself is said to be not too keen on a return as he “felt United could have supported him better over his case.”

Greenwood’s loan spell

The forward was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club.

Even after those charges were dropped, and United’s own internal investigation ended, the club could not reintegrate the player back into the first team on account of tremendous pressure from all quarters.

The England international has enjoyed a fine spell in Spain, scoring eight times and providing five assists in 26 games across all competitions.

His exploits have alerted all the Spanish giants and Barcelona are among the frontrunners with the Red Devils reportedly slapping a €40 million price tag on the 22-year-old.

SPORT have reported that the Catalan giants remain interested but their precarious financial situation could hinder a possible deal. That is why they are working on an alternate solution.

United have been interested in quite a few La Masia academy gems and the Camp Nou outfit could use a few as makeweights in order to secure a financially less burdensome deal.

Exchange deal

“Mason Greenwood’s performance has caught the attention of Barça, among other teams, who see in the Englishman an interesting opportunity to reinforce the forward line next season without needing to make a large financial investment.

“His hypothetical return to United is practically ruled out, so everything indicates that the attacker will have to choose a new destination this summer.

“Another important point to keep in mind is that Manchester United are keeping an eye on the Barça youth team. This means that the Catalan club could look to make the signing cheaper by including some of its young players.”

The names of the youngsters United are keen on have not been mentioned but a players-plus-cash deal could be an interesting proposition. INEOS will have the final say with Getafe also keen on a permanent deal.