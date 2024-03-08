Claude Makelele believes Casemiro is in a class of his own



Claude Makelele believes Manchester United star Casemiro is a better defensive midfielder than he was, despite the Frenchman’s position-defining effect on modern football.

Makelele, widely considered as one of the best midfielders of all time, joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer of 2003. What followed was one of the most successful periods in the London club’s history, with two Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup and a Community Shield won across five years.

Madrid, by comparison, fell into a pattern of repeated underachievement across the same time. Their Galactico policy led to a disjointed side, desperately lacking the balance and solidity the French midfielder provided in the centre of the pitch.

Makelele’s positive effect on Chelsea, as well as the opposing negative reflex of his absence on Madrid, was so stark that it led to his midfield style being designated ‘the Makelele role‘.

There are few players in the history of the game who have been so influential to have a position named after them, but the Frenchman is one.

Which is why his recognition of Casemiro as an even better defensive midfielder than he was, is such a compliment to the Brazilian.

In an interview with Goal, Makelele was asked to “stay quiet until you hear a better defensive midfielder than Claude Makelele.”

The interviewer then rattled off a series of high-profile names, including Joshua Kimmich, Declan Rice, Javier Mascherano, Danielle De Rossi, Edgar Davids, and Roy Keane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOAL (@goalglobal)

Makelele remained silent throughout them all, until Casemiro’s name was spoken. The Frenchman then took a moment to think, before saying “Yes” and smiling.

When pressed by the interviewer on why he believed the Brazilian to be a better defensive midfielder than him, Makelele revealed it was because Casemiro was a member of the new generation who “reminds me of my generation.”

Or, in other words, the United midfielder is a throwback; the type of no-nonsense player the age of social media has put an end to, but which used to dominate at the top level.

At present, Casemiro is enduring a tough season at Old Trafford, but there are myriad factors at play which explain why Erik ten Hag’s squad are not playing at their best, without it being the fault of individual players.

The 32-year-old is the captain of his national side, and will lead Brazil in the Copa America this summer. He has amassed a trophy haul in his career which surpasses the vast majority of football clubs’ entire histories, including three La Liga titles, three Supercopas, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, and five UEFA Champions Leagues.

In his first season in English football, Casemiro helped United back into the Champions League, and played an integral role in winning the the club its first trophy in six years – the Carabao Cup.

As such, the Brazilian is already a legendary figure within football, despite not having even reached the end of his career. A few bad months of form amidst a dreadfully performing team should not diminish nor change this fact; as Makelele correctly recognises.

