Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher scores on international debut with Serbia u16s



Manchester United midfielder Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher impressed on his international debut with a goal for Serbia u16s.

After only recently declaring for Serbia, Ibrovic-Fletcher linked up with Serbia’s u16s squad for a friendly this week against Montenegro.

His first experience with Serbia was an impressive one, with the 15 year old netting a goal and an assist off the bench in a 5-1 win.

Ibrovic-Fletcher skilfully rounded past one defender and then another before slotting low into the goal.

A number 10 by trade, the youngster brings a sense of nostalgia to the pitch with his effortless gliding movements, which are reminiscent of the era of attacking midfielders in the 90s and 2000s.

He possesses a high level of ball control and combines well with quick, short passing.

Still only an u15, Ibrovic-Fletcher is regular for United’s u16s but has yet to make his debut for the club’s u18s.

But as one of the stand outs in his age group, it would not be surprising to see the midfielder make the breakthrough under Adam Lawrence towards the end of this season.

An early promotion would see him join the likes of Bendito Mantato in moving up the age groups early, the latter of whom has attracted the interest of rival clubs with his performances.

Despite being eligible for England, the young midfielder has elected to represent the nation of his mother.

He wasn’t the only English-Serbian to make his debut in the fixture either, with Arsenal’s Louis Zecevic-John joining him in the group.

The continuing pipeline of Carrington gives United’s supporters hope for the future and Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher adds another name to the list to watch out for.