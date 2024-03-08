Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are fit to face Everton



Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are fit for tomorrow lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager explained:

“The good news is they recovered and are available. Same squad [for Everton] except for Omari Forson, who dropped out. He has an injury.”

He then added that others are not far from fitness, saying:

“For next week I think some players are planning to return. So when the process will continue like now. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka I expect to be back for our game against Liverpool. Hojlund [is] similar, yeah.”

On Mason Mount, Ten Hag noted “I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly, I think after the international break.”

Speaking of the injury crisis that has crippled United’s season, and on coping without Rasmus Hojlund, the manager said:

“I have to do it, we have to do it with the players available. I will never complain about that. We have to get the best out of it, that is our aim.

“No team can deal with so many injuries. We want to be successful. We need to be successful but sometimes seasons go like what we’re now in.

“The project is going in the right direction when we have the players available. Top football is about winning games, we’re working, keep working on better performances, we want to play on maximum levels and when the players are available, good players, in key positions you miss players who have a very high impact on the way we want to play.

“I think we played to maximum levels if you take in respect the availability of the players, we missed so many key players over the part of the season, the performances we have seen when the players are available in January and February the performances are very good. When the players were not even fit they could do even better.”

“Imagine we had many more players available and not setbacks and injuries, could easy have 75 wins [from the 100 matches he has managed for United] and that tells the bright future of this team.”