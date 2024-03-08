Erik ten Hag shows disappointment with Man United medical team over defender shortage



Erik ten Hag has expressed his disappointment with the medical handling of defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford, the United manager was asked about the lack of options at left back and replied:

“We talk about one of my biggest frustrations, there. You can accept in a position that a player is not available, but when two players are not available over the course of the season, that is very frustrating.”

Explaining why he allowed Sergio Reguilon to rejoin Spurs in January when Shaw and Malacia were unfit, he explained:

“In December, I had the talks with the medical [staff], they assured me they [Shaw and Malacia] will both be fit in January. Then you have a third one, so I would always have to disappoint one full-back.”

“And, yeah, we have now big setbacks. We have had big setbacks. But we keep going and we have a strong mentality. We keep fighting and we keep pushing the team in the right direction.

“I think Liverpool is a good example, last year they had the same [injuries] and they couldn’t deal with it as well.”

On Malacia, the boss said: “I think it’s going to be difficult for him this season to be available.

“He will fight, he’s back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks for him and he’s still going forwards really slowly and the season is coming to an end.”

Asked what the situation was with Shaw, he replied:

“I think it’s the same. Yeah, maybe for the last games of the season, but I, we don’t expect him back, this [month] or next month. For the whole season? I really express it. As a team we have to and as a squad, we have to deal with it.”

The boss was also asked to respond to former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments about the modern game and replied:

“I think nowadays it’s much more difficult to be a team. Players are much more on their own, as individuals, and around them they all have their own business units, their own companies. To construct it as a team is the biggest change in the last 15 to 20 years.”

Asked about the atmosphere inside Old Trafford amidst growing frustration among the fanbase about the season’s progression, Ten Hag admitted:

“We are, I think, very reliant with our fans and they are very supportive to us. But of course, we always have to energize them. We have to make sure we are ready and that we show the fans we are ready.”