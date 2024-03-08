Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent claims player will leave if an unrefusable offer is made this summer

According to his agent, Manchester United target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be leaving Napoli this summer if the right bid is lodged.

The Georgian enjoyed a wonderful season last year where he scored 14 goals as his side won the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

However, things have not been so rosy this season as the southern Italian team sit a distant seventh and an incredible 29 points behind leaders, Inter Milan.

Kvaratskhelia has continued to contribute though, as he has scored nine goals in this campaign and could be on course to match, or even beat, his output from last season, in spite of his side’s struggles.

Due to the team’s problems, the winger’s agent has opened the door to a summer move abroad.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, his agent Mamuka Jugeli hinted that the 23 year old’s future could well be away from Naples.

“As regards the future, we are talking with the club, we will see what will happens. He will leave if another club presents an offer that the management will not be able to refuse,” Jugeli said.

It has been speculated that the player could fetch a fee in and around €100m, however his agent declined to comment on any such figure.

“I can’t talk about a specific amount, these are De Laurentiis’s assessments. I protect Khvicha’s contract and work. Everything will be clear at the end of May,” the agent confirmed.

Due to the player’s rapid rise over the last two years, many top level teams have registered an interest in him.

United were linked to the player in September when it was reported that the club “admired” him and would be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

In addition Italian journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, claimed back in December that the Georgia international is destined to play at one of the top five clubs in the world.

It is abundantly clear that the Red Devils have massive holes on the wings as only Alejandro Garnacho has regularly played well for his side this season and even then, his form has dropped off in the last month or so.

Marcus Rashford has had the odd moment of magic like his stunner versus Manchester City last weekend but he has largely been a shadow of his former self.

Antony has taken the definition of “out of form” to a whole other level by scoring one goal in 28 matches this season.

Therefore, a move for such a talented wide player would certainly generate excitement amongst the Old Trafford fanbase, who do know a thing or two about tricky wingers.