Kobbie Mainoo wins Premier League Goal of the Month for sensational effort vs Wolves



Manchester United dominated February’s Premier League awards after a month which yielded four consecutive wins.

Rasmus Hojlund won the Player of the Month award with his five goals and an assist in four games and now he has been joined by another United youngster.

Kobbie Mainoo has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for his effort which gave United a thrilling late win against Wolves.

Mainoo’s effort, which came deep into injury time after United had let slip a two-goal lead to draw 3-3, hence had the added effect of the moment it arrived in.

For the goal, Mainoo smartly jinked past one player, drove at Wolves’ defence, then as they converged on him, cut inside to unleash an expertly-guide shot in the far corner.

It was his first Premier League goal for the club and it couldn’t have come at a better time, and the manner will forever make it memorable for him.

Mainoo beat out competition from Richarlison, Joao Pedro, Jefferson Lerma, Darwin Nunez, Jordan Ayew, Declan Rice, and Emerson.

This is also United’s third Goal of the Month award, a remarkable statistic for a club that sits sixth in the table with a goal difference of -2.

Perhaps Erik ten Hag would like his players to add the routine to their arsenal of spectaculars so they can start moving up the table.

For Mainoo, it just cements a meteoric rise for a player who was injured in the pre-season and was barely even a first-team player at the start of the season.

Now, he is arguably the first name on the teamsheet and there are even murmurs of him going to the European Championships in the summer.

If he can keep repeating those goalscoring heroics, one would assume not many would have a problem with that selection!

